Why this influencer refused ₹3.6L offer to promote Ambani wedding
A well-known Indian influencer Kavya Karnatac has made headlines by revealing that she turned down a ₹3.6 lakh offer to promote the high-profile wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Despite the offer being higher than her standard rate of ₹3 lakh, Karnatac declined, citing fears of oversaturation and potential dilution of her personal brand. "I didn't want to be part of an overwhelming crowd promoting the same narrative," she wrote on LinkedIn.
'My audience...can differentiate between paid promotions and genuine content'
In her lengthy post, Karnatac underscored the importance of audience trust and content originality in her decision. She expressed concerns about promoting a corporate giant like Ambani, especially in light of rising Jio internet charges. "Trust is fragile and built over time through consistent honesty. My audience is discerning; they can differentiate between paid promotions and genuine content." "Thus, preserving their trust is crucial."
Karnatac cited ethical concerns, personal integrity in decision
Given the socio-cultural issues surrounding marriages in India, the influencer also raised ethical concerns about promoting such a high-profile wedding. She reasoned that as an educator and creator, endorsing such an event could be misleading and might not be factually accurate, expressing, "It's more suited for fashion or lifestyle influencers." "A 3.6 lakh deal is tempting," Karnatac further acknowledged, but asserted that maintaining her integrity was more valuable in the long run as it builds a loyal following.
'Saying no to such deals can be challenging...'
Concluding her post, the influencer added, "Saying no to such deals can be challenging. Fortunately, I'm at a stage in my career where I can make these choices." For those unaware, Karnatac boasts over 1.6M followers on Instagram and 700K YouTube subscribers, where she creates videos showcasing India's diverse cultures. An alum of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, she is the recipient of numerous awards.
Ambani wedding: A lavish affair with global star performances
The wedding was marked by a series of extravagant celebrations reportedly costing around a staggering ₹5,000cr. The lavish pre-wedding events featured performances by international stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber, making it one of the most expensive weddings globally. Despite the grandeur, Karnatac chose to prioritize her personal brand values over promoting the high-profile event.