In short Simplifying... In short Charges against Alec Baldwin in the 'Rust' case were dropped, leading to an emotional courtroom scene where the actor shed tears of relief.

The dismissal hinged on Colt .45 rounds, which were argued to be proof that the fatal bullet came from the film's prop supplier, not Baldwin.

Despite prosecutors' claims of Baldwin's irresponsible gun handling, his defense insisted he was let down by those in charge of set safety. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alec Baldwin's trial abruptly dismissed

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' charges dropped; actor breaks down in tears

By Tanvi Gupta 09:50 am Jul 13, 202409:50 am

What's the story In a sudden turn of events, Alec Baldwin's trial over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust was abruptly ended by a New Mexico judge on Friday. The involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dismissed following accusations from his lawyers that police and prosecutors had hidden evidence. This evidence pertained to the source of the live round that resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death in 2021. The ruling came three days after the trial began.

Legal accusations

Live rounds were proof that bullet came from Seth Kenney

Baldwin's defense team argued that the Santa Fe Sheriff had seized live rounds as evidence but did not include them in the Rust investigation file. They also claimed these rounds were not disclosed to the defense lawyers. The legal team further suggested that these rounds were proof that the bullet that killed Hutchins came from Seth Kenney—the film's prop supplier. Kenney—who hasn't been charged in this case—denied supplying live ammunition to the production and was expected to testify against Baldwin.

Evidence dispute

Controversy surrounded Colt .45 rounds in 'Rust' case

The Colt .45 rounds, central to the case dismissal, were handed over to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on March 6 by Troy Teske—a friend of Thell Reed. Reed is the stepfather of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins's death on the aforementioned date. Marissa Poppel, a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office technician, testified that these rounds were not hidden from Baldwin and were actually filed under a different case number than Rust.

Trial arguments

Prosecutors argued Baldwin's role in Hutchins's death

Prosecutors contended that Baldwin played a part in Hutchins's death due to his irresponsible handling of the gun. However, Baldwin's lawyers countered this argument by stating that their client was let down by Gutierrez and others responsible for safety on the set. They also suggested that law enforcement seemed more focused on prosecuting Baldwin than identifying the source of the live round that resulted in Hutchins's death.

Emotional moment

Baldwin shed tears upon hearing the judgement

As Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer declared, "The motion to dismiss with prejudice is granted," Baldwin, visibly relieved, took off his glasses and bowed his head, shedding tears. This emotional moment was broadcast live on CourtTV. In the courtroom, Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, wept as she embraced the Emmy-winner. His brother Stephen and sister Elizabeth Keuchler were also present, listening attentively throughout the judge's announcement.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip