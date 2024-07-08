In brief Simplifying... In brief K-pop stars HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung are rumored to be tying the knot on October 11, after six months of dating, according to South Korean media.

The couple, who transitioned from long-time friends to lovers, have yet to confirm the news through their respective agencies.

Both have made significant strides in their K-pop careers, with HyunA recently returning from a two-year hiatus with her mini-album, Attitude.

HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung to planning to marry in October: Report

K-pop buzz: HyunA-Yong Jun-hyung to get married soon? Agencies respond

What's the story K-pop sensations, HyunA and former Highlight member Yong Jun-hyung, who confirmed their relationship in January this year, are reportedly planning to tie the knot. The couple made their relationship public on Instagram with a picture accompanied by a lovey-dovey emoticon. This announcement comes after HyunA's split from her previous partner, Dawn, with whom she was engaged for six years before they mutually decided to separate.

'This is the first time we're hearing of this': Agency

On Monday, South Korean media outlet YTN reported that HyunA is set to marry Yong after nearly six months of dating. The couple has reportedly reserved October 11 for their wedding day, which is expected to take place in Seoul. Yong's agency BLACK MADE responded to the marriage rumors stating, "This is the first time we are hearing of this. We will release a statement after verifying the facts." Meanwhile, HyunA's agency AT AREA has yet to comment.

Inside HyunA and Yong's relationship

An industry insider revealed that the couple has been friends for a long time and understands the challenges of the entertainment industry well. Their trust and faith are strong because they comfort and sympathize with each other. The source added that they recently transitioned from friends to lovers and decided to marry because they were convinced of their love. After ending her long-term relationship with Dawn in November 2022, HyunA found love again with Yong.

HyunA and Yong's successful K-pop careers

Both artists have had successful careers in the K-pop industry; HyunA debuted with girl group 4MINUTE after leaving JYP Entertainment in 2008, while Yong made his debut with boy group BEAST under CUBE Entertainment. Recently, after a two-year hiatus, HyunA returned to the music scene with her new mini-album Attitude, released on May 2. Interestingly, the two artists were once labelmates at CUBE Entertainment.