Distinguishing the real starlight from impostor in 'The Boys'

'The Boys' S04 Episode 7: Director explains Starlight's game-changing twist

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jul 13, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview, Catriona McKenzie, director of The Boys Season 4, Episode 7, shared insights on how to distinguish the real Starlight from an impostor. The latest season introduced a shape-shifting character known as the Shifter, who impersonates Starlight while the real Annie is held captive. McKenzie revealed that the Shifter moves more robotically and lacks the emotional intelligence of the real Starlight.

Shifter's role adds complexity to 'The Boys' plot

The introduction of the Shifter in The Boys Season 4 adds a new layer of complexity to the narrative. McKenzie explained that the Shifter could use her powers to bypass security and potentially carry out an assassination. Furthermore, she can frame others in The Boys cast of characters for this act. This development suggests a high-stakes storyline for the show's final season, with key characters possibly implicated in an assassination plot.

Potential assassination plot could vilify Starlight supporters

The conclusion of Episode 7 indicates that the Shifter may frame Starlight for an assassination. This move could potentially vilify those who support Starlight and her ideals in their ongoing conflict with Homelander (Antony Starr). If successful, this plot could eliminate Homelander's opposition from regular American citizens, setting the stage for a high-stakes storyline in the show's final season. The outcome will be revealed in The Boys Season 4 finale on July 18.

A promising end in Episode 7

Season 4 of The Boys has shown cracks in its foundation. The show's social commentary, once thought-provoking, feels repetitive. Shocking moments haven't lived up to the bar set in previous seasons, and some, like Hughie's (Jack Quaid) torture scene, have landed poorly. While Episode 7 doesn't erase these issues, it does pave the way for a potentially game-changing season finale. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.