Gmail's new feature makes unsubscribing from emails a breeze
What's the story
Google has announced a new feature for Gmail, aimed at helping users manage their subscription emails more efficiently. The "Manage subscriptions" tool provides a centralized view of all active subscriptions, allowing users to quickly unsubscribe from unwanted ones. It will roll out on the web starting today, followed by Android on July 14 and iOS on July 21. The feature is being rolled out in select countries for personal Google accounts, Google Workspace customers, and Workspace Individual Subscribers.
Feature details
How the 'Manage subscriptions' tool works
The "Manage subscriptions" tool displays active subscriptions by their frequency, along with the number of emails sent in recent weeks. By clicking on a sender, users can see all emails from them at once. If they decide to unsubscribe, Gmail will automatically send an unsubscribe request on their behalf. This feature is part of Google's effort to help users declutter their inboxes and manage subscription emails more effectively.
User experience
Why Google thinks this feature is necessary
Chris Doan, Gmail's Director of Product, addressed the problem of subscription emails in a blog post. He said that users often feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of such emails, including daily deal alerts that are basically spam, weekly newsletters from blogs they no longer read and promotional emails from retailers they haven't shopped in years. The new "Manage subscriptions" tool is Google's answer to this problem.
User guide
How to use the new tool
To access the new feature, users have to click on the navigation bar in the top-left corner of their Gmail inbox and select "Manage subscriptions." The tool joins other Gmail features like one-click unsubscribe, which was launched last year. This feature lets users unsubscribe from emails with a simple "unsubscribe" button, eliminating the need to navigate through websites or email bottoms to unsubscribe from promotional and newsletter content.