Google's AI Mode goes live in India: How to try

Google has launched its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) mode for Search in India. The feature, which is currently available as an experiment through Google Labs in English, uses a custom version of Gemini 2.5 to handle complex queries. It offers AI-generated responses along with web links and follow-up questions. The launch of AI Mode comes after successful testing of the feature in the US earlier this year. To get started, head to https://labs.google.com/search/ and click 'Try AI Mode.'

Feature details Designed for complex queries The new AI Mode is particularly useful for exploratory questions and complicated tasks such as product comparisons, trip planning, or understanding complex how-tos. Hema Budaraju, Google's VP of Product Management for Search, said in a blog post that the feature allows users to ask longer and more nuanced questions than before. This would have previously required multiple searches but now can be done in one go with this advanced tool.

Advanced features It also supports voice and image inputs The AI Mode also comes with multimodal capabilities, allowing users to ask questions through text, voice commands or by uploading images. This makes the search experience more accessible for India's diverse user base. The feature uses Google's "query fan-out technique," which breaks down complex questions into subtopics and issues multiple simultaneous queries to delve deeper into web content.

Feature evolution AI Mode builds on AI Overviews feature The new feature builds on Google's existing AI-powered search experience, AI Overviews, which was launched last year. The company says that over 1.5 billion users now use this feature monthly and it has driven more than 10% usage increases in major markets including the US and India. Budaraju said the rollout of AI mode is a step toward Google's "long-term vision to make finding and accessing information even more effortless on Search."