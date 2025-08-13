IKEA opens first physical store in Delhi

IKEA India has launched its first physical store in the National Capital Region (NCR), a 15,000 sq. ft. outlet at Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden. The launch comes after the brand's online debut in NCR earlier this year and is a major step in IKEA's omnichannel strategy. The new store features over 2,000 home furnishing products and nearly 800 for immediate takeaway.

Store features Store offers digital planning tools and interior advice services The new IKEA store in Delhi also offers digital planning tools, interior advice services, and the brand's signature Swedish Cafe. For larger items, customers can place online orders for home delivery. This unique blend of physical and digital shopping experience is aimed at catering to customers in Delhi and nearby regions.

Expansion plans 'One click, 30 minutes away' strategy IKEA's Delhi city store is part of a larger "One Click, 30 Minutes Away" strategy. This plan combines e-commerce, large-format experience stores, smaller city outlets, and specialized Plan and Order Points. Two full-format stores are already under construction in Gurugram and Noida. The company aims to increase its local sourcing share from 30% to 50% over the long term as part of this strategy.

Market strategy Focus on accessibility, affordability, and localization With the launch of its Delhi store, IKEA India is betting on accessibility, affordability, and localization to strengthen its foothold in one of the most competitive retail markets in the country. The company has a solid plan for more customer touchpoints at a faster pace than before. Incoming CEO Patrick Antoni said they are strengthening their supply chain and doing more in India to make products affordable for everyone.