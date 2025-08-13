ICC T20I Rankings: Batters Dewald Brevis, Tim David rewarded

The latest update to the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings has seen Australian and South African cricketers make significant gains. Tim David, Australia's leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, has jumped six spots to 10th position in the rankings for T20I batters. South Africa's Dewald Brevis , who slammed a record-breaking century against Australia, entered the top 100. Here are further details.

Brevis's rise Brevis moves up from outside top 100 As mentioned, Brevis made a massive jump in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. After his record-breaking innings of 125* in the 2nd T20I against Australia, he has climbed to the 21st spot from outside the top 100. Notably, Brevis slammed the second-fastest ton for South Africa in T20I cricket (41 balls). He also hammered the highest individual score for the Proteas in T20Is.

Teammate's ascent Green also makes similar jump David, who has recorded half-centuries in two successive matches, entered the top 10 among batters. Along with David, his teammate Cameron Green has also made a similar jump. He has moved up six spots to the 17th position in the T20I batters' list. Meanwhile, South African batter Tristan Stubbs has also moved up 12 spots to joint-27th position.