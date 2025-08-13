ICC T20I Rankings: Batters Dewald Brevis, Tim David rewarded
What's the story
The latest update to the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings has seen Australian and South African cricketers make significant gains. Tim David, Australia's leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, has jumped six spots to 10th position in the rankings for T20I batters. South Africa's Dewald Brevis, who slammed a record-breaking century against Australia, entered the top 100. Here are further details.
Brevis's rise
Brevis moves up from outside top 100
As mentioned, Brevis made a massive jump in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. After his record-breaking innings of 125* in the 2nd T20I against Australia, he has climbed to the 21st spot from outside the top 100. Notably, Brevis slammed the second-fastest ton for South Africa in T20I cricket (41 balls). He also hammered the highest individual score for the Proteas in T20Is.
Teammate's ascent
Green also makes similar jump
David, who has recorded half-centuries in two successive matches, entered the top 10 among batters. Along with David, his teammate Cameron Green has also made a similar jump. He has moved up six spots to the 17th position in the T20I batters' list. Meanwhile, South African batter Tristan Stubbs has also moved up 12 spots to joint-27th position.
Test gains
Matt Henry moves to 3rd spot (Test bowlers)
A number of New Zealand players have also made gains in the ICC Test Rankings after their impressive 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe. Pacer Matt Henry, who shone with wickets at an average of 9.12, has improved one place to third among Test bowlers. He now sits behind only Jasprit Bumrah and Rabada on this updated list.