Apple's new iOS 26 feature fixes bricked iPhones wirelessly

Feature introduction

What is Recovery Assistant?

Apple describes the Recovery Assistant as "a new way to recover your device if it doesn't start up normally." The company says that the tool can detect problems and try to fix them automatically. If an iPhone running iOS 26 has trouble starting up, it will automatically enter Recovery mode. The screen will display a message saying, "This iPhone encountered an issue while starting. To aid in diagnosing and resolving it, it has booted into Recovery."