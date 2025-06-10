Apple Wallet will now store your passport digitally
What's the story
Apple is enhancing the Wallet app with new travel-friendly features.
The tech giant announced at WWDC 2025 that users will soon be able to store a digital version of their passport in the app.
The update also promises improvements for boarding passes, making travel more convenient for users.
However, Apple has clarified that this digital passport feature is "not a replacement for your physical passport."
Feature details
Digital passport feature for age, identity verification
The digital passport feature in Apple Wallet will be useful for apps that require age and identity verification. It can also be used at supported Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.
The new feature could prove handy for those who have yet to get their Real ID, as it provides a convenient way of verifying one's identity while traveling.
Enhanced functionality
Enhanced features for boarding passes
The Wallet app has long supported boarding passes for quick access from the lock screen.
With the upcoming iOS 26 update, Apple is adding a host of new features for boarding passes.
These will now include links to terminal maps, making it easier for travelers to navigate their way to gates or baggage claims at airports.
Luggage tracking
Link to Find My app for tracking luggage
Along with the terminal map feature, Apple is also integrating a new link to Find My into the Wallet app.
This will let users check their boarding pass and track their AirTagged luggage's progress.
The addition of this feature could make it easier for travelers to keep tabs on their bags during transit, reducing the chances of losing them at busy airports.