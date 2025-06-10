Apple Maps gets smarter with iOS 26—learns your daily routes
What's the story
Apple has announced a major upgrade for its Maps service, set to debut with iOS 26.
The new feature, revealed during the WWDC 2025 keynote, will make Apple Maps smarter by learning users' preferred commutes and routes.
This includes regular trips to work, home, or school pick-ups.
The update is aimed at making navigation more efficient by proactively suggesting these routes in the Maps app.
Traffic management
What are the other key enhancements?
The new Apple Maps update will also offer alternate routes in case of traffic or unexpected slowdowns.
This feature is designed to ensure users reach their destinations on time, even if they don't start directions on a common route.
The company hopes these enhancements will make navigating through busy streets and highways much easier for its users.
Location tracking
Maps will also remember visited restaurants, shops
The upcoming update will also let iPhone users enable their devices to remember visited restaurants or shops.
This feature, which is designed to help users recall where they've been, will be available in the Maps library.
Users can easily delete these locations with a swipe if they want.
The data collected by this feature will be protected with end-to-end encryption for privacy and security purposes.