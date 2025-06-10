Apple finally brings polls to Messages: How does it work?
What's the story
At the WWDC 2025 event, Apple announced that it would be adding a new feature, dubbed polls, to its Messages app in the upcoming iOS 26 update.
The move comes after users have long requested this functionality, which is already available on other messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.
The poll feature will let users vote on different topics directly within group chats.
User convenience
Polls will help users make decisions
The new poll feature is designed to make decision-making easier for users within their group chats.
For instance, you could use it to vote on the location of your next brunch or the next book for your book club.
Apple has also revealed that its AI technology will be able to suggest relevant polls based on the context of conversations.
Intelligent suggestions
AI will suggest polls based on conversation context
Apple's AI, dubbed Apple Intelligence, will suggest creating a poll when it detects certain phrases in conversations.
For example, if someone asks "What should we eat?" in a group chat, the AI will recommend starting a poll.
This feature is not only innovative but also shows how Apple is trying to enhance the user experience by making communication more efficient and interactive.