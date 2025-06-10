After Microsoft, Apple's keynote event shaken by a live protest
What's the story
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was marred by a protest today.
The incident took place just minutes into software chief Craig Federighi's keynote address.
The protester entered the stage and unzipped their jacket to reveal a keffiyeh, a traditional Middle Eastern scarf.
They also displayed a badge claiming to work at Apple, although most of their words were inaudible.
Security response
Federighi carries on with presentation
The protest lasted about half a minute before security intervened and escorted the individual off the stage.
Despite the disruption, Federighi continued his presentation without any interruptions.
The incident comes on the heels of similar protests at Microsoft's Build conference earlier this month, where employees voiced "Free Palestine" messages and criticized their company's contracts with Israel.
Online reaction
Videos of the protest go viral
Videos of the protest went viral on social media platforms within minutes.
One user shared a clip from the event, calling it "one of the boldest WWDC disruptions yet."
Another said: "The keffiyeh reveal and badge claim felt like a deliberate challenge, timed perfectly with Federighi on stage."
Apple has not yet issued an official statement regarding this incident.
Security scrutiny
Incident raises questions about security protocols at Apple's event
The protest at WWDC has raised questions about the security protocols in place at Apple's developer conference.
It also highlights the growing pressure on big tech companies to address global ethical concerns.
As seen at Microsoft's Build conference, where internal dissent publicly challenged corporate decisions, similar activism is now emerging at Apple events, too.
Future preparedness
Trend of protests at major tech events is increasing
Observers suggest that companies may need to prepare for such disruptions, whether during in-person or live-streamed keynotes.
This is especially true as employees and activists increasingly use tech platforms to voice their concerns.
The incident at Apple's WWDC 2025 highlights the growing trend of protests at major tech events, calling into question the balance between freedom of expression and security at these high-profile gatherings.