What's the story

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is likely to be a more subdued affair compared to the company's events in the past two years.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has hinted that this year's event might not see any major hardware or software announcements on the same scale.

Gurman also reported that some Apple employees are expecting WWDC 2025 to be a "letdown" in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) advancements.