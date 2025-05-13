What's the story

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has made it to the global list of top 100 companies in terms of net profit.

This comes nearly a decade after SBI's merger with five associate banks that made it one of the world's top 50 banks by assets.

SBI posted a net profit of $9.2 billion in FY25, according to Bloomberg data. With this, it joins the ranks of global corporate giants like Alphabet, Apple, NVIDIA, and JPMorgan Chase.