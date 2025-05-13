SBI joins Apple, Alphabet in world's most profitable companies list
What's the story
The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has made it to the global list of top 100 companies in terms of net profit.
This comes nearly a decade after SBI's merger with five associate banks that made it one of the world's top 50 banks by assets.
SBI posted a net profit of $9.2 billion in FY25, according to Bloomberg data. With this, it joins the ranks of global corporate giants like Alphabet, Apple, NVIDIA, and JPMorgan Chase.
Rankings
Alphabet led the list
Alphabet leads the pack with an annual income of $111 billion, closely followed by Saudi Aramco at $105 billion. The tech industry dominates the top 10 with Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Meta showing how digital innovation continues to drive global corporate profitability.
Position
SBI ranks 98th, trailing behind Netflix and Cisco
SBI's stellar net profit has earned it the 98th rank on Bloomberg's list of the world's most profitable companies. It sits just behind Netflix and Cisco Systems.
This is a major milestone for SBI as it becomes the third Indian company to enter this elite club, after Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in 2009 and Reliance Industries in 2021.
Stats
SBI's profits soar with 31% annual growth
SBI's rise in the global profit rankings can be credited to a strong 31% compound annual growth in net profit over the last five years.
Jefferies, which has a "Buy" rating on SBI with a price target of ₹960, said the bank's Q4 earnings beat estimates on stronger recoveries and forex gains despite high operating costs.
The brokerage highlighted the need for an uptick in deposit growth but said loan growth at 12% now appears sustainable.