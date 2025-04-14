Apple tops global smartphone sales for Q1 2025, beats Samsung
What's the story
Apple has become the top smartphone maker in the world in Q1 2025, thanks to the successful launch of its iPhone 16e model and a stronger foothold in emerging markets.
As per Counterpoint Research, Apple's market share hit 19% during the period, beating Samsung's 18%.
The feat is especially impressive considering Apple saw flat or declining sales in its home markets such as the US, Europe, and China.
Market expansion
Growth in emerging markets
Apple's sales grew in double digits in Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East & Africa in Q1 2025.
These regions have increasingly become important to Apple's overall sales strategy.
The wider smartphone market also grew 3% year-over-year in Q1 2025, fueled by a spike in demand from China owing to government subsidies and an improving economy across Latin America and Asia-Pacific.
Strategic pivot
Apple's shift in sales strategy and market focus
Apple's early launch of the iPhone 16e appears to be a strategic move to reshape its sales cycle and take on Samsung in a traditionally Android-dominated season.
The company's growth is increasingly coming from emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia, where smartphone adoption rates are still on the rise.
To capitalize on this trend, Apple has expanded distribution channels, introduced more affordable models, and focused on region-specific services.
Market outlook
Economic factors may impact future smartphone sales
Despite the positive Q1 performance, Counterpoint analysts have warned that rising economic uncertainty and escalating trade tensions could potentially dampen consumer demand.
The firm has revised its full-year forecast downward, predicting a slight decline in 2025 smartphone shipments compared to 2024.
If inflation persists or trade barriers increase, even top-performing brands like Apple might face challenges.
Samsung had a slow start this year, with delays in the release of its S25 model, but rebounded with strong sales in March.