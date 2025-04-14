WhatsApp will notify you when a contact changes their username
What's the story
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its iOS app, version 25.11.10.72, through the TestFlight beta Program.
The new update indicates that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will notify users about any username changes of their contacts or group members in chats. Usernames will be available in a future update.
The development, first reported by WABetaInfo, is part of WhatsApp's continuous efforts to improve user experience and transparency in communication.
Feature details
Enhancing user awareness with in-chat notifications
The new feature is designed to offer more transparency and eliminate confusion or impersonation risks in conversations.
It will automatically alert users within their chats whenever a contact updates their username.
Meaning, every time a user sets, modifies, or deletes their username, a system-generated message will pop up in the conversation to inform participants of the change.
Authenticity support
Supporting authenticity and preventing impersonation
The feature also backs the authenticity of unknown users, especially when a contact's username changes drastically.
This could raise questions if the contact is still the same person, particularly in cases involving unknown participants or when there's a risk of impersonation.
These chat notifications may not provide full identity verification, but they add an additional layer of awareness that helps avoid social engineering or impersonation attempts.
Notification control
Notifications are mandatory, no option to disable
It is worth noting that these username change notifications don't seem to be optional. This indicates that an option to disable or hide them isn't in the works at the moment.
The move probably intends to keep everyone updated about the changes in their contacts' usernames, no matter what their notification settings are.