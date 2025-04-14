What's the story

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its iOS app, version 25.11.10.72, through the TestFlight beta Program.

The new update indicates that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will notify users about any username changes of their contacts or group members in chats. Usernames will be available in a future update.

The development, first reported by WABetaInfo, is part of WhatsApp's continuous efforts to improve user experience and transparency in communication.