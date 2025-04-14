Spotify launches AI-driven advertising tools in India: What are they?
What's the story
Spotify has launched its Generative AI Ads and Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) in India.
The audio streaming service's new tools are designed to make it easier for brands here to create high-quality audio ads.
The move comes as part of the company's efforts to bolster its advertising business in the country, which is a major focus area for its growth plans.
AI integration
A game-changer for advertisers
With the Generative AI Ads tool, advertisers and their agencies can make scripts and voiceovers within the Ads Manager platform, free of charge.
Advertisers of all sizes can use this feature to design and launch audio ads tailored for Spotify's platform.
Additionally, they can also leverage existing targeting, measurement, and reporting tools offered by Spotify.
Feature
How it works?
The tool lets brands create and pick a script, and select an AI voiceover tailored by age, gender, and tone.
They can even upload a background music track or pick one from Spotify's vast music library to create their audio ad.
This capability was initially launched in the US and Canada earlier this month before coming to India.
SAX launch
Introducing SAX to India
Along with this, Spotify is also bringing its SAX to India.
The company had recently completed a successful six-month pilot program with digital marketing company, The Trade Desk, in the US and Canada.
SAX will allow advertisers to tap into Spotify's engaged and logged-in users in real-time, with full measurement capabilities.
It will give advertisers easier access to Spotify's inventory and more opportunities to reach its "highly-engaged audience at scale."
Strategic expansion
Spotify's vision for SAX
Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India at Spotify, said, "Globally, over 5,000 advertisers have tested SAX, and with the official launch, our goal is to ensure that all programmatic players can plug into it."
He added they want to make it easier for clients and agency partners to include Spotify as part of their always-on audience strategies.
Since 2019, Spotify has seen massive user growth in India.