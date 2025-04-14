What's the story

Sony has announced a price hike for its PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles in select countries.

The company cited "challenging" global economic conditions, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, as the reason behind the decision.

However, the price hike does not apply to the US market, as confirmed by Sony's blog post.

The digital edition of PS5 will now cost more in Europe and the UK, while the standard edition will see a price increase in Australia and New Zealand.