Sony increases PS5 prices by 25%—Check affected models, new rates
What's the story
Sony has announced a price hike for its PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles in select countries.
The company cited "challenging" global economic conditions, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, as the reason behind the decision.
However, the price hike does not apply to the US market, as confirmed by Sony's blog post.
The digital edition of PS5 will now cost more in Europe and the UK, while the standard edition will see a price increase in Australia and New Zealand.
Cost breakdown
New prices for PS5 in Europe
The digital edition of the PS5, which doesn't come with a disk drive, will now cost €499.99 in Europe and £429.99 ($566.53) in the UK.
The standard PS5 with a Blu-ray drive will also get pricier in Australia and New Zealand.
Sony has not detailed price changes for some countries in the Middle East and Africa region. In India, the digital and standard editions continue to retail at unchanged prices.
Price stability
PS5 Pro and disk drive prices remain unchanged
Despite the price hikes for select PS5 models, Sony has confirmed that the cost of its high-end PS5 Pro console will remain unchanged.
The company also announced a price drop for a separate accessory, the PS5 disk drive.
The changes come amid continued global economic uncertainty and are part of Sony's response to these challenging conditions.