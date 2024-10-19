Summarize Simplifying... In short Sony's blockbuster PlayStation game, Spider-Man 2, is making its way to PC, thanks to Nixxes studio.

The PC version will offer two editions, both packed with extra features, and will feature iconic Spider-Verse characters in an expanded New York City setting.

What's the story Sony has announced that its popular PlayStation exclusive game, Spider-Man 2, will be available on PC starting early next year. The game will be available on both Steam and the Epic Game Store from January 30 onward. The move is a major milestone in Sony's strategy to expand its presence in the PC gaming market. The company has also released a new trailer for the game's PC remake.

PC version to offer enhanced features

The PC version of Spider-Man 2 will not just come with the base game and all its subsequent DLC, but also PC-specific features. These enhancements include keyboard and mouse controls, ultra-widescreen support, and a ton of graphical options. Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director at developer Insomniac Games, said these would also feature "enhanced ray-tracing options."

No additional story content planned

Sony has also clarified that there are no plans for additional story content for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on either platform. The announcement comes along with the news of the game's PC release. The task of porting the game to PC is being undertaken by Nixxes, a studio with experience in adapting PlayStation exclusives for PC platforms.

PC release to offer 2 versions

The PC release of Spider-Man 2 will be available in two versions, both loaded with additional features. The "Standard Edition" comes with the full game and all PS5 updates, while the "Digital Deluxe Edition" offers five exclusive new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales each, early unlocks for some suits and gadgets, and more items for photo mode.

Spider-Man 2 features iconic characters and villains

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 brings two of the most famous names from the Spider-Verse in an expanded version of New York City. The game promises a long list of villains, including Kraven, Black Cat, and Scorpion. But the character that fans are most excited about is Venom, with his deep voice and slimy symbiote appearance.