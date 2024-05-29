Next Article

The promotion will continue until June 12

Sony's sale offers big discounts on PS5 Slim, controllers, games

By Mudit Dube 05:03 pm May 29, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Sony has kicked off its 'DAYS of PLAY' sale in India today, offering substantial discounts on a range of popular products. The sale includes PlayStation 5 Slim models, DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and selected PS5 game titles. The promotion will continue until June 12 or while supplies last and is available through various retailers including Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales.

Price cuts

Major discounts on PlayStation 5 Slim models

The PlayStation 5 Slim is a key highlight of the sale, with significant price reductions. The PS5 Slim Disc edition, originally priced at ₹54,990, is now available for ₹49,990. Similarly, the digital version has seen a price cut from ₹44,990 to ₹39,990. These discounts make the gaming console more accessible to customers during the sale.

Hardware discounts

PlayStation VR2 and DualSense controllers on sale

The PlayStation VR2 is available with a substantial discount of ₹10,000, reducing its price to ₹47,999 from the original ₹57,999. The PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle also benefits from this discount and is now retailing at ₹51,999 instead of ₹61,999. Additionally, Sony's DualSense controllers are part of the sale with both standard Black and White versions now priced at ₹4,299.

Game offers

Significant discounts on select PS5 game titles

In addition to hardware, Sony is offering up to ₹1,000 off on select PS5 game titles during the sale. Notable offers include The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, reduced from ₹2,999 to ₹2,499 and Rise of the Ronin, down from ₹4,999 to ₹3,999. Other discounted titles include Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, God of War Ragnarök, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.