NP Singh has been a long-time employee at Sony

CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India decides to step down

By Akash Pandey 05:07 pm May 24, 202405:07 pm

What's the story NP Singh, the current Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has announced his decision to step down. In an internal communication, Singh stated that he will leave his position once a suitable replacement is found. "After nearly 44 years in my career, including a rewarding 25-year tenure at SPNI, I have decided to move on from my role as MD and CEO," he said in the email.

Career progression

Singh's journey and achievements at SPNI

Singh joined Sony in June 1999 as the chief financial officer, later promoted to COO in 2004, and finally ascended to MD and CEO in 2014. Despite his decision to step down, Singh reassured employees of his ongoing commitment. "During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments," he stated in his email.

Succession plan

Search for successor and future developments

The process to find Singh's successor has already begun, with the company prioritizing finding the right fit. "Finding the right fit is our top priority," Singh wrote. He urged employees not to speculate about future developments but to rely on official updates. "We are committed to sharing timely and transparent information through our established channels," he added.