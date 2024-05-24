Next Article

By Akash Pandey 04:00 pm May 24, 202404:00 pm

What's the story On Friday, major indices of the stock market, the Sensex and the Nifty, ended flat. While the Sensex settled at 75,410.39 points, the Nifty ended the day at 22,957.10 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 14,662.65 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, gaining 1.2%, 1.03%, and 0.55%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were HDFC Bank, Larsen, and Bharti Airtel, which climbed 1.65%, 1.13%, and 1.05%, respectively. Adani Ports, TATA Consumer Products, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.89%, 1.76%, and 1.18%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 259.77 points to 18,608.94 points, while the Nikkei gained 457.11 points to 38,646.11 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.39% to 16,736.03 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.24% against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.24% to end at ₹83.09 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at ₹71,509, while the silver futures jumped 0.71% to ₹91,080. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.75% to $76.41 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in India remained steady on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.62 per liter, while petrol costs ₹94.72 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is available at ₹92.15 per liter and petrol at ₹104.21 per liter.