Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and M&M emerged as the top-performing stocks

Sensex climbs to 74,742 points, Nifty settles near 22,670 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:19 pm Apr 08, 202404:19 pm

What's the story On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While Sensex rose by 0.67% to end at 74,742.50 points, the Nifty jumped by 0.68% to finish at 22,666.3 points. However, the midcap stocks traded near the flat line, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 13,957.1 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY ENERGY, which rose 2.12%, 1.32%, and 1.25%, respectively. Furthermore, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and M&M emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.06%, 3.51%, and 3.49%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Adani Ports, Nestle, and Apollo Hospitals, which plunged 1.71%, 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Monday. While Hang Seng Index and Nikkei slipped to 16,732.85 points and 39,347.04 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.73% to 3,047.05 points. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.25% to 16,249.17 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Monday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.01% to settle at ₹83.32. Gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While gold futures gained ₹267, or 0.38%, to settle at ₹70,903, silver futures shot up by ₹893, or 1.1%, to ₹81,756. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 1.55% to $86.08 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 104.19 per liter.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $72,262.20 which is 4.14% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $3,623.39, up 4.93%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $599.97 (2.19% up) and $0.6074 (3.01% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 3,9% higher than yesterday at $0.21.