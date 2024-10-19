Summarize Simplifying... In short Sierra Space is developing a trash compactor to address the issue of waste disposal in space, a crucial aspect for long-term space missions.

This innovative machine not only compacts waste but also transforms it into tiles for potential use as radiation shielding, and extracts nearly all water from the trash for recycling.

This technology complements NASA's existing recycling systems, like the one that converts urine into drinkable water, paving the way for sustainable space exploration. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The trash compactor will also extract water from garbage for recycling

This trash compactor would tackle the biggest problem in space

By Akash Pandey 11:01 am Oct 19, 202411:01 am

What's the story Sierra Space, a leading space technology company, is all set to send a unique trash compactor to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2026. Some media outlets have likened the machine's design to Wall-E, the adorable waste-collecting robot from Pixar and Disney's 2008 film. The innovative device will be sent as part of an ISS resupply mission, and will help manage waste during future crewed missions to the Moon or Mars.

Waste solutions

Addressing waste management challenges in space

The trash compactor aims to tackle the biggest problem of waste disposal in space. While ISS trash can currently be loaded into cargo spacecraft and incinerated on re-entry to Earth, such solutions aren't practical for distant space missions. Sierra Space's novel machine, along with creative recycling and repurposing techniques, could provide a sustainable way of dealing with human-generated waste in other parts of the solar system.

Sustainability focus

A tool for sustainable space exploration

Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice stressed the need for efficient waste disposal in a statement. "Long-term space travel requires the efficient use of every ounce of material and every piece of equipment," he said. "Efficient, sustainable and innovative waste disposal is essential for the success of crewed space exploration." The company has been working on this trash compactor since 2019 as part of its sustainability commitment in space exploration.

Advanced features

More than just a trash compactor

The trash compactor from Sierra Space is more than just a waste management device. It's designed to convert trash into tiles that can be safely used and potentially repurposed for additional radiation shielding in spacecraft. The system also has the capability to extract almost all water from garbage for recycling, and other components can remove contaminants to ensure human safety. Once operational, this machine will join other recycling initiatives on the ISS aimed at promoting sustainability in long-term space exploration.

Recycling tech

NASA's recycling technologies and future space missions

NASA's Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) aboard the ISS, uses a processor to safely convert urine into drinkable water through vacuum distillation. After years of improvements, ECLSS now boasts an impressive 98% water recovery rate, reducing the need for heavy liquid shipments from Earth. These recycling technologies are set to play a key role in NASA's Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the Moon as early as 2026.