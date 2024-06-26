Time running out: Could SpaceX rescue stranded Starliner astronauts?
SpaceX may be called upon to assist two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, currently stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) due to a helium leak in their Boeing Starliner. Initially scheduled for a nine-day stay following their June 5 launch, the duo's return date is now uncertain. NASA is actively exploring solutions, with SpaceX's involvement being a potential option.
Boeing's Starliner troubles impact NASA contract
Boeing's current predicament with the Starliner has resulted in around $1.5 billion in cost overruns, exceeding its initial $4.5 billion NASA contract. Despite the situation's severity, both NASA and Boeing officials have downplayed the need for SpaceX's intervention. "Right now, I'd say the need for SpaceX to step up is very low," said Michael Lembeck, a former Boeing spaceflight consultant.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon ready for potential rescue
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft remains on standby, ready to assist if needed. The spacecraft, which recently transported four astronauts to the ISS in March, can fit two to four passengers at a time and has room for additional occupants in emergencies. Since 2020, SpaceX has been the only commercial company approved by NASA for astronaut and cargo transport to the ISS.
NASA delays astronauts' return to study Starliner
NASA has decided to delay the return of astronauts Wilmore and Williams, allowing more time to investigate the issues with the Starliner while it remains attached to the ISS. This decision aims at gaining an in-depth understanding of what went wrong. The capsule ferrying the astronauts will return to Earth, but the service module housing fuel, engines, and helium tanks will not do so.
Previous rescue mission recalled amid current crisis
The last time NASA required external assistance to bring an astronaut home was in 2022, when a leak in a Russian Soyuz capsule left American astronaut Frank Rubio stranded. Although SpaceX was considered for the rescue, Rubio eventually returned to Earth on an empty Soyuz capsule launched by Russia, which extended his mission to a record-breaking 371 days.