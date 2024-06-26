In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 is set to feature a 2-inch display, the largest yet for an Apple Watch, and may introduce a redesigned band connection system.

Leak reveals design, display specs of Apple Watch Series 10

By Mudit Dube 02:54 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Apple's forthcoming Watch Series 10, set to launch in September alongside the iPhone 16 series, is expected to be a special edition commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. CAD renders of the new model, possibly named 'Apple Watch X﻿,' reveal a thinner design and a larger display. These renders were disclosed by 91mobiles and are based on information from industry insiders.

Display details

Watch X to boast largest-ever display on any Apple wearable

The CAD renders showcase the Apple Watch X with a 2-inch display, the largest ever for an Apple Watch. This surpasses the display sizes of both the Apple Watch Ultra (1.93-inch) and Series 9 (1.7-inch). The dimensions of this new model are approximately 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm, making it smaller than the Watch Ultra but larger than the Series 9. It will maintain design elements like the Digital Crown and square display from previous models.

Band innovation

Potential redesign of band connection system

Rumors suggest that the Apple Watch Series 10 or X may introduce a redesigned band connection system. This could potentially be a new magnetic band attachment system, allowing for more space within the watch case for components such as a larger battery. However, no evidence of this new system is visible in the revealed CAD renders.

Size options

New Apple Watch to come in larger sizes

The Apple Watch X or Series 10 is expected to be available in two sizes: 45mm and 49mm. The existing lineup includes sizes of 41mm and 45mm for the Apple Watch Series 9, and a single size of 49mm for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The upcoming Apple Watch X is also anticipated to feature a long-rumored blood pressure monitor. This addition would mark a significant advancement in the health monitoring capabilities of the device.