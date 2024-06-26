In brief Simplifying... In brief Scientists have developed a lab-grown skin for robots that can self-repair, much like human skin.

This innovation, which involves culturing dermal and epidermal cells, could revolutionize the way robots interact with humans in healthcare, service, and companionship roles.

This innovation, which involves culturing dermal and epidermal cells, could revolutionize the way robots interact with humans in healthcare, service, and companionship roles.

Additionally, the skin's ability to mimic expression wrinkles could have significant implications for the cosmetics industry, offering a new way to test products.

The findings were published in Cell Reports Physical Science

Self-healing cyborgs? Scientists grow living skin for robots

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:43 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story A team of scientists at the University of Tokyo has developed a robot face covered with self-healing, lab-grown skin that can mimic human expressions. The skin was created using a mixture of human skin cells grown on a collagen model and placed on top of a 3D-printed resin base. This development marks significant progress toward creating more human-like cyborgs, according to the findings published in Cell Reports Physical Science.

Potential

It could revolutionize human-robot interaction

The lab-grown skin could be a game-changer for robots that interact closely with humans, such as in health care, service, and companion roles. "This living skin would be particularly useful where human-like functions are needed," said Professor Shoji Takeuchi. The skin has been attached to a small robot face capable of smiling and can repair itself if damaged, similar to how human skin heals wounds.

Methodology

The creation process of lab-grown skin

The creation process involved culturing dermal cells first, then adding epidermal cells on top to complete the structure. The skin was attached to the robot face using "perforation-type anchors" that perforate the resin base, and create small cavities for the tissue to fill in, explained Michio Kawai of Harvard University. These perforations are equivalent to the flexible, strong ligaments beneath human and animal skin.

Progress

Future improvements for more human-like appearance

Takeuchi acknowledged that the lab-grown skin does not yet closely resemble actual human skin, but it is still a significant development. "We've identified new challenges, such as the necessity for surface wrinkles and a thicker epidermis to achieve a more human-like appearance," he said. He believes that creating more realistic skin can be achieved by incorporating sweat glands, sebaceous glands, pores, blood vessels, fat, and nerves.

Applications

Lab-grown skin's implications for cosmetics industry

The lab-grown skin's capabilities could also impact the cosmetics industry. After making the robot smile for a month, scientists found that the tissue replicated the appearance of expression wrinkles. "Being able to recreate wrinkle formation on a palm-sized laboratory chip can simultaneously be used to test new cosmetics and skincare products that aim to prevent, delay, or improve wrinkle formation," Kawai explained.