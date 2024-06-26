Self-healing cyborgs? Scientists grow living skin for robots
A team of scientists at the University of Tokyo has developed a robot face covered with self-healing, lab-grown skin that can mimic human expressions. The skin was created using a mixture of human skin cells grown on a collagen model and placed on top of a 3D-printed resin base. This development marks significant progress toward creating more human-like cyborgs, according to the findings published in Cell Reports Physical Science.
It could revolutionize human-robot interaction
The lab-grown skin could be a game-changer for robots that interact closely with humans, such as in health care, service, and companion roles. "This living skin would be particularly useful where human-like functions are needed," said Professor Shoji Takeuchi. The skin has been attached to a small robot face capable of smiling and can repair itself if damaged, similar to how human skin heals wounds.
The creation process of lab-grown skin
The creation process involved culturing dermal cells first, then adding epidermal cells on top to complete the structure. The skin was attached to the robot face using "perforation-type anchors" that perforate the resin base, and create small cavities for the tissue to fill in, explained Michio Kawai of Harvard University. These perforations are equivalent to the flexible, strong ligaments beneath human and animal skin.
Future improvements for more human-like appearance
Takeuchi acknowledged that the lab-grown skin does not yet closely resemble actual human skin, but it is still a significant development. "We've identified new challenges, such as the necessity for surface wrinkles and a thicker epidermis to achieve a more human-like appearance," he said. He believes that creating more realistic skin can be achieved by incorporating sweat glands, sebaceous glands, pores, blood vessels, fat, and nerves.
Lab-grown skin's implications for cosmetics industry
The lab-grown skin's capabilities could also impact the cosmetics industry. After making the robot smile for a month, scientists found that the tissue replicated the appearance of expression wrinkles. "Being able to recreate wrinkle formation on a palm-sized laboratory chip can simultaneously be used to test new cosmetics and skincare products that aim to prevent, delay, or improve wrinkle formation," Kawai explained.