Beware of fake Chrome error messages that trick users into downloading malware.

Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has identified spam distributors TA571 and ClearFake as the culprits behind these scams, which aim to steal credentials and conduct fraudulent cryptocurrency transactions.

To stay safe, avoid sharing personal info with unknown sources, don't click on suspicious links, and only communicate with organizations through their official channels.

TA571 and ClearFake are responsible for these attacks

Beware! Fake Chrome error messages trick users into installing malware

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:02 pm Jun 26, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Cybersecurity experts have warned that Google Chrome users are being targeted by a sophisticated scam, that tricks them into copying and pasting malicious malware onto their computers. The scam involves popup notifications falsely claiming an error has occurred while trying to open a document or web page. According to cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, the popup box instructs users to paste text into a PowerShell terminal or Windows Run dialog box.

Social engineering

Scam exploits user interaction, mimics genuine problem

The spokesperson for Proofpoint explained that the scam requires significant user interaction to be successful. The social engineering involved is clever enough to present someone with what appears to be a real problem and solution simultaneously. Despite the suspicious nature of these instructions, the scam is sophisticated enough to deceive unsuspecting users into thinking they are solving a problem.

Cyber threats

Spam distributors identified as culprits behind attacks

Proofpoint has identified spam distributor TA571 and ClearFake as the entities behind these attacks, which were first detected in March. "They are known for high-volume spam campaigns and fake update threats," said the spokesperson. The malware installed through these attacks primarily focuses on credential theft and fraudulent cryptocurrency transactions.

Scam prevention

Proofpoint advises caution to avoid falling victim

To protect against such scams, Proofpoint advises users never to share personal or financial information with unknown individuals. Users should avoid clicking links or opening attachments from unknown senders in emails, texts, social media messages, or online. The cybersecurity firm also recommends being cautious when ordering from unfamiliar websites, and only communicating with organizations through official channels on company websites.