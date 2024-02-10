'Warzone RAT' malware is capable of spying on affected users via their webcams

By Pradnesh Naik 05:30 pm Feb 10, 202405:30 pm

What's the story United States (US) officials have revealed that they seized websites involved in selling a dangerous malware called "Warzone RAT," which allowed cybercriminals to steal data from victims' computers. This remote access trojan lets hackers browse files, take screenshots, collect user names and passwords, record keystrokes, and even spy on users through their webcams. Two individuals in Malta and Nigeria have been arrested in connection with these cybercrimes.

4 domains taken down, suspects indicted in US

Federal prosecutors in Boston revealed that four domains offering the malware for sale have been taken down. Jodi Cohen, the head of the FBI's Boston office, called Warzone RAT a sophisticated malware that has infected computers worldwide. The two detained individuals have been indicted in the US for their alleged roles in the operation and sale of the dangerous trojan software.

Charges against suspects and ongoing legal proceedings

Daniel Meli, a 27-year-old from Zabbar, Malta, faces charges of causing unauthorized damage to protected computers and other cyber-related offenses. Prosecutors said since 2012, Meli sold malware products like Warzone RAT on online hacking forums and even offered teaching tools for sale. The US is seeking his extradition. Meanwhile, Prince Onyeoziri Odinakachi, a 31-year-old Nigerian, was charged with conspiracy to commit multiple computer intrusion offenses to provide online customer support to Warzone RAT users from June 2019 to March 2023.