In brief Simplifying... In brief A recent study reveals that wind patterns in space mirror those on Earth, circling in one direction, a phenomenon known as cyclonic motion.

This discovery, made by analyzing satellite data, could enhance our understanding of space dynamics, improve space weather forecasting, and ensure the safety of satellite technologies.

The findings also suggest that similar turbulence mechanisms may influence both space and Earth's climate, potentially aiding in future climate change models.

The thermosphere is home to most satellites and the International Space Station

Unexpected connection: Earth's upper atmosphere mimics familiar wind patterns

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:18 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story A recent study has revealed that the atmospheric currents at the edge of space, specifically in the thermosphere, surprisingly mirror those closer to Earth's surface. The research was conducted by a team from the University of Rostock in Germany and Kyushu University in Japan. Space scientist Huixin Liu from Kyushu University, said, "This means that both the thermosphere and the troposphere - despite having drastically different atmospheric compositions and dynamics - follow the same physical laws."

Thermosphere and troposphere follow similar physical laws

The team reached their conclusions by analyzing cross-track winds in the thermosphere via satellite data. They utilized third-order structure functions, statistical tools used to identify patterns in winds and turbulence. Liu added, "How the energy flows and dissipates in these two regions is very similar." Despite different conditions in each atmospheric layer, many of the 'rules' remained consistent.

Wind patterns in thermosphere and lower atmosphere

The researchers also found that wind patterns tend to circle in one direction, known as cyclonic motion, both in the thermosphere and lower atmosphere. This motion is counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere, while in the Southern Hemisphere, it is clockwise. The team stated, "This suggests that similar underlying large-scale turbulence mechanisms may be at play." These findings could contribute to climate change models, helping predict how weather systems might evolve.

Understanding space dynamics crucial for weather forecasting

Understanding near-space atmospheric dynamics is crucial as parts of our atmosphere closer to space, are more susceptible to phenomena such as solar storms. Liu emphasized, "Similar to atmospheric weather forecasting, comprehending the energy distributions in the thermosphere is vital to advance our understanding of space dynamics." The researchers hope their findings will improve space weather forecasting, and also ensure the safety of satellite-based technologies. The study has been published in Geophysical Research Letters.