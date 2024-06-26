In brief Simplifying... In brief Motorola is set to launch its RAZR 50 Ultra in India on July 4, featuring a 6.9-inch foldable display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra's India launch set for July 4

By Mudit Dube 12:21 pm Jun 26, 202412:21 pm

What's the story Motorola will launch its new foldable smartphone, the RAZR 50 Ultra, in India on July 4. This announcement comes shortly after the device's debut in China. The RAZR 50 Ultra is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, boasting a larger cover screen, an advanced chipset, faster charging, and improved cameras. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon, as indicated by a dedicated microsite.

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra: Features and global rollout details

The RAZR 50 Ultra comes equipped with features like Moto AI and Google Gemini support, enabling users to create AI-generated wallpapers using Moto Magic Canvas, AI Magic Eraser, and Style Canvas. The global rollout details for the RAZR 50 lineup have also been disclosed. In Europe and LATAM countries, the device is priced at €1,200 for the 12GB/512GB model. In the US market, the handset will be known as Motorola RAZR+ 2024 and is priced at $1,000.

Features of Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra

The RAZR 50 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch foldable FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2640 pixels and 1-165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with Adreno GPU for graphics. The handset houses a 4,000mAh battery which supports 45W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging. Out of the box, it operates on Android 14.

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra camera and water-resistance features

The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra features a 50MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 50MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom support. A 32MP front camera is also included for selfies and video chats. Notably, this device is the first RAZR phone to have an IPX8 water-resistant rating, indicating its ability to withstand water exposure. In China, the company has also launched a more affordable RAZR 50 model with a new Dimensity 7300X chip.