Moto RAZR 50 series goes official: Check full specs, price

By Mudit Dube 03:36 pm Jun 25, 202403:36 pm

Motorola has introduced the new RAZR 50 foldable smartphone series at an event in China today. The latest lineup includes two models: the flagship RAZR 50 Ultra and the more affordable RAZR 50. Both phones are already available for purchase in China, and are expected to debut in other markets, including India, over the next few weeks.

RAZR 50 Ultra: A closer look at the flagship model

The RAZR 50 Ultra features a 4-inch cover screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Its 6.9-inch Full-HD+ pOLED internal display offers a variable refresh rate of 1-165Hz. The primary camera setup includes a 50MP (f/1.7) main shooter and a 50MP (f/2.0) telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP snapper. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery which supports 45W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging. It operates on Android 14.

RAZR 50: The more affordable option in the series

The RAZR 50 has a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display. The internal screen is the same as the one on the Ultra model, boasting a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The handset is equipped with a new Dimensity 7300X chip, which is specifically designed for foldable devices with two screens. Other specs include a 32MP selfie shooter, 50MP+13MP rear camera module, and a 4,200mAh battery which supports both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Pricing details for RAZR 50 series in China

The RAZR 50 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,699 (₹65,500) for the 12GB/256GB variant and CNY 6,199 (₹71,200) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The more affordable RAZR 50 is available at CNY 3,699 (₹42,500) for the 8GB/256GB variant and CNY 3,999 (₹46,000) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The Ultra version comes in Dill, Navy Blazer, and Peach Fuzz colorways while the RAZR 50 is offered in Steel Wool, Pumice Stone, and Arabesque color options.