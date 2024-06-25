In brief Simplifying... In brief The UN Secretary-General has announced global principles to combat online hate and disinformation.

These principles, developed with input from UN member nations and various sectors, call for ethical AI use, user privacy, and quality journalism.

They aim to empower individuals, urging tech companies to acknowledge their responsibility and change business models that profit from disinformation.

Principles designed after consultations with 193 UN member states

UN Secretary-General announces global principles to combat online hate

What's the story The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has introduced global principles aimed at combating online hate and misinformation. The initiative urges tech giants to use their influence to reduce the harm they cause to individuals and societies worldwide. Guterres also called on advertising and public relations firms to cease monetizing harmful content and enhance information integrity.

Collaboration

Principles developed through global consultations

The principles were formulated after consultations with the 193 UN member nations, youth leaders, media, academia, and civil society, including tech firms. They urge tech companies, media, advertisers, and other key stakeholders to refrain from using/amplifying disinformation as well as hate speech. Guterres emphasized that big tech firms have "an outsized responsibility" to acknowledge the damage their products cause to people and communities.

Tech effort

Principles demand ethical AI and user privacy

The principles call for all parties involved in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) to take urgent, transparent measures to ensure AI applications are used safely, responsibly, and ethically while upholding human rights. They also urge tech companies to provide safety and privacy for users, giving them more control over their online experience as well as personal data. Guterres stressed that these companies have the power to "change business models that profit from disinformation and hate."

Media responsibility

Guterres calls for quality journalism and climate truth

Addressing advertisers and PR agencies, Guterres specifically criticized coordinated disinformation campaigns that undermine climate crisis actions. He urged creatives not to "use your talents to greenwash" and PR agencies to seek clients who aren't misleading people. The Secretary-General also called on media outlets to provide "quality journalism based on facts and reality," while advocating for governments to protect journalists' rights.

User empowerment

Principles aim to empower people

Guterres emphasized that nations should avoid promoting misinformation as "sooner or later the truth is discovered." He stated that the principles aim to empower people so that they can demand their rights. He added, "No one should be at the mercy of an algorithm they don't control, which was not designed to safeguard their interests, and tracks their behaviour to collect personal data and keep them hooked."