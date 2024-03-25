Next Article

The device will feature dual cameras on the front

Xiaomi India may soon launch a flagship killer: Expected features

By Akash Pandey 03:48 pm Mar 25, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Xiaomi recently unveiled the Civi 4 Pro in China, which is now rumored to be introduced in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi. This speculation was sparked by Gizmochina, after discovering references to the smartphone in Mi Code. The device has the codename "chenfeng" and internal model number "N9." It's crucial to mention that Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm these details. Upon launch, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will compete against the likes of iQOO Neo9 Pro, OnePlus 11R, and others.

Predicted specifications

What to expect from Xiaomi 14 Civi?

The Indian version of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, likely to be christened as Xiaomi 14 Civi, is expected to mirror the specifications of its Chinese equivalent. It will boast a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED, with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. A LEICA-supported triple rear camera setup headlined by 50MP (OIS) primary camera is expected. The device will house Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,700mAh capacity with 67W fast-charging.

Information

Take a look at the anticipated pricing

The Xiaomi 14 Civi, is expected to launch at around Rs. 40,000, including bank discounts. In China, the base model of this device, equipped with a memory configuration of 12GB/256GB, is available at a price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 34,600).