OnePlus 12, 12R, Buds3 launching tomorrow: Check expected pricing, availability

Jan 22, 2024

The OnePlus 12 might be available on January 30

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil a series of new devices in the Indian and global markets tomorrow. The company's "Smooth Beyond Belief" launch event, scheduled to commence on January 23 at 7:30pm (IST), will be livestreamed on OnePlus' official channels. As for the products, the company will launch the OnePlus 12, along with the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds3 earbuds. While we already know about their specifications, here's what the recent leaks say about the pricing and availability.

Expected pricing and availability details

The OnePlus 12's 12GB/256GB version could set you back Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB/512GB model might come with a Rs. 69,999 price tag. The past leaks claim that OnePlus 12R could be priced starting Rs. 40,000. Seperately, the OnePlus Buds3 may cost Rs. 5,900. While OnePlus 12 could hit shelves on January 30 along with Buds3, the 12R may come in February. Keep in mind though, that these details aren't set in stone until OnePlus gives us the official word.

OnePlus 12: Take a look at the highlights

The OnePlus 12 offers a ceramic glass/matte finish and an aluminum frame. It also enjoys a left-mounted three-stage Alert Slider. The device sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It houses 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT-T808 main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, it uses a 32MP camera. Under the hood, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a hefty 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 12R will be a gaming focused phone

As for OnePlus 12R (or China-specific OnePlus Ace 3), there's a slightly smaller 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera. The phone will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It will draw power from a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. The 12R will be focused on gamers seeking a device in the upper-mid-range segment.

OnePlus Buds3 support ANC, 6.5 hours of battery life

The OnePlus Buds 3 retains the sleek aesthetics of the Buds2 Pro with a subtle glossy finish. The earbuds boast an IP55 certification for durability and weigh in at a mere 4.8g each. The buds incorporate Active Noise Cancellation reaching up to 49dB. Additionally, they include 10.4mm drivers and support dual device connectivity. With ANC, they offer up to 6.5 hours of battery life. In the Indian market, they will compete against Nothing Ear (2) and others.