WhatsApp update for Android brings quickly reply to video messages
WhatsApp is rolling out a new firmware through the Google Play Beta Program, upgrading it to version 2.24.14.5. The key feature of this update is the 'Video Message Reply,' which allows users to swiftly respond to video messages. Currently, this feature is offered to select beta testers and will be extended to more users in the coming days.
'Video Message Reply' simplifies user interaction
The 'Video Message Reply' feature, discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta update, introduces a shortcut next to video messages for some beta testers. This shortcut streamlines the reply process by allowing users to quickly respond to specific video messages, without having to manually open the message menu or use a gesture before recording a new video reply.
Quick reply enhances user experience
The introduction of the 'Video Message Reply' shortcut has made replying to video messages faster and more user-friendly. Users can now quickly respond with a video message by simply tapping the shortcut, eliminating the need for multiple steps previously required to quote a specific video message with a new video note. This feature is expected to be rolled out to more users soon.