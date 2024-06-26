In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung is set to unveil its next-gen foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with wearable devices and a redesigned Galaxy Buds 3 series on July 10.

The event will highlight AI integration across the new Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, rumored to be lighter and available in three colors, will offer storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with prices starting at $1,900.

Galaxy Ring, which was teased in January, will also go official in July

Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones to be launched on July 10

By Mudit Dube 12:06 pm Jun 26, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Samsung has officially declared July 10 as the date for its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event. In a departure from tradition, the event will be held in Paris instead of Samsung's home country. The event will be live-streamed on various online platforms including Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel starting from specific times across different zones.

Product launch

New devices expected at Samsung's Unpacked event

Samsung is anticipated to reveal several new hardware devices at the event, including the next generation of foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The company is also expected to introduce wearable devices such as the Galaxy Watch 7 and the new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. Additionally, a redesigned Galaxy Buds 3 series may be announced. The Galaxy Ring, which was teased in January alongside the debut of S24 series, will also go official in July.

AI advancements

AI integration to be central theme at Unpacked event

The invitation to the Galaxy Unpacked event hinted at significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). The message read, "Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem." This suggests that AI integration across Samsung's new devices will be a key focus at the event.

Product details

Leaked details of upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 revealed

Leaked information suggests that the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The device is expected to come in three colors: Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink. It is also anticipated to be lighter than its predecessor. The prices for these variants are speculated to start from $1,900 for the 256GB model, increasing with storage capacity.