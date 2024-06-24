NASA under fire for ignoring Starliner helium leak before launch
NASA's Starliner spacecraft, part of the Commercial Crew Program, has experienced helium leaks that have delayed the return of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, from the International Space Station (ISS). Despite being aware of a minor helium leak prior to launch, NASA deemed it too insignificant to pose a safety risk. However, four additional leaks developed after reaching orbit, rendering one thruster unusable and postponing the astronauts' return until at least July 2.
NASA maintains confidence despite Starliner setbacks
Despite the delay in Starliner's return raising concerns about Boeing's ability to address issues, NASA maintains that the astronauts are not stranded. "We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process," said Steve Stich, Manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. He emphasized that decisions are made based on data and an agency-level review will be conducted before determining a new landing target date.
Boeing's troubles mount
The helium leak issue has compounded Boeing's existing problems, with at least 20 whistleblowers highlighting issues with the firm's safety and quality standards. The aerospace giant has already faced criticism for high-profile malfunctions of its airplanes over the past year. Despite these challenges, Stich asserted that NASA still has confidence in Starliner, stating it is "performing well in orbit while docked to the space station."
Starliner program's future uncertain amid persistent leaks
Boeing has incurred around $1.5 billion in cost overruns over the initial $4.5 billion contract, it secured with NASA for the Starliner project. The persistent helium leaks may jeopardize the future of the Starliner program, and further tarnish Boeing's reputation in the aerospace industry.