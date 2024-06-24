In brief Simplifying... In brief NASA is facing criticism for overlooking a helium leak in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft before its launch.

Despite Boeing's ongoing issues, including safety concerns raised by whistleblowers and cost overruns of $1.5 billion on the Starliner project, NASA remains confident in the spacecraft's performance.

The continuous helium leaks, however, could potentially jeopardize the future of the Starliner program and further damage Boeing's reputation in the aerospace industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Astronauts' return has been postponed to until at least July 2

NASA under fire for ignoring Starliner helium leak before launch

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:51 pm Jun 24, 202402:51 pm

What's the story NASA's Starliner spacecraft, part of the Commercial Crew Program, has experienced helium leaks that have delayed the return of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, from the International Space Station (ISS). Despite being aware of a minor helium leak prior to launch, NASA deemed it too insignificant to pose a safety risk. However, four additional leaks developed after reaching orbit, rendering one thruster unusable and postponing the astronauts' return until at least July 2.

Confidence intact

NASA maintains confidence despite Starliner setbacks

Despite the delay in Starliner's return raising concerns about Boeing's ability to address issues, NASA maintains that the astronauts are not stranded. "We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process," said Steve Stich, Manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. He emphasized that decisions are made based on data and an agency-level review will be conducted before determining a new landing target date.

Woes

Boeing's troubles mount

The helium leak issue has compounded Boeing's existing problems, with at least 20 whistleblowers highlighting issues with the firm's safety and quality standards. The aerospace giant has already faced criticism for high-profile malfunctions of its airplanes over the past year. Despite these challenges, Stich asserted that NASA still has confidence in Starliner, stating it is "performing well in orbit while docked to the space station."

Worrying

Starliner program's future uncertain amid persistent leaks

Boeing has incurred around $1.5 billion in cost overruns over the initial $4.5 billion contract, it secured with NASA for the Starliner project. The persistent helium leaks may jeopardize the future of the Starliner program, and further tarnish Boeing's reputation in the aerospace industry.