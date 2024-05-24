Next Article

The aim is to establish Europe's independent access to space

European Space Agency funding development of independent cargo spacecraft

What's the story European Space Agency (ESA) has selected Thales Alenia Space and The Exploration Company to advance the designs of a cargo spacecraft. Each firm will receive €25 million for the development of vehicles, capable of transporting cargo to and from low-Earth orbit stations. This initial phase would continue until 2026, with more competitive contract opportunities projected thereafter. The aim is to have at least one capsule perform a demonstration flight to ISS by 2028 and a cargo transportation service by 2030.

Future plans

Preparing for post-ISS era

Currently, Europe relies on its global partners to transport cargo and crew to space through a barter system, the space agency outlined during the announcement of LEO Cargo Return Service contract last year. However, with ISS nearing its deorbit and the emergence of privately-owned space stations, Europe could find itself without a viable bartering option, potentially necessitating cash payments for space access instead. The LEO Cargo Return Service contract was established to channel this cash into enhancing European industrial capability.

Upcoming launch

The Exploration Company's maiden flight scheduled for 2026

The Exploration Company is designing its capsule, Nyx, to service the ISS, upcoming private space stations, and NASA's orbital lunar platform Gateway. The French start-up has raised around $65 million from venture capitalists for its vehicle design. Hélène Huby, CEO of The Exploration Company, confirmed that its maiden flight is scheduled for 2026, and stated "This contract is just the start," indicating future plans beyond the initial launch.