Next Article

The application deadline is April 2

NASA seeks new astronauts for first time in 4 years

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:41 pm Mar 06, 202404:41 pm

What's the story NASA is once again searching for new astronaut candidates, the first time in four years. With the US planning to return to the Moon and a renewed interest in space exploration, competition is expected to be intense. In 2020, over 12,000 hopefuls applied for just 10 spots. This year's application deadline is April 2, and the job posting outlines the necessary education and specialized experience.

Requirements

What are the required qualifications?

Applicants must have certain qualifications to be eligible for the program. They should have a master's degree, and Ph.D. (or foreign equivalent), in engineering, physical science, computer science, biological science, or mathematics. Those enrolled in a test pilot school program (the US or internationally recognized) that shall be completed by June 2025, will also be considered. However, all candidates must have three years of work experience post-degree completion in their respective fields.

Steps

Way to becoming an astronaut

Applicants will be subjected to drug tests, background investigations, fitness examinations, and psychiatric evaluations. The shortlisted astronauts will undergo two years of training on basic skills from "spacewalking and robotics to leadership and teamwork skills." Once this is complete, candidates will join astronaut corps and shall be assigned to spaceflight missions. They will conduct operations in space, including on the International Space Station.

Remuneration

What about the pay package?

Based in Houston, the position offers an annual salary of around $152,000 (roughly Rs. 1.25 crore) and requires extensive travel. FederalPay.org states that the starting salary falls within the two highest salary tiers for federal jobs in the Houston area. In 2020, NASA listed a salary range of approximately $105,000 (Rs. 87 lakh) to $161,000 (Rs. 1.3 crore) for astronaut candidates.