Summarize Simplifying... In short Sony's Spider-Man Universe unfolds in eight films, starting with 'Madame Web' and ending with 'Venom: The Last Dance'.

The series chronicles the adventures of various characters, including Spider-Man, Venom, and Morbius, as they navigate their superhero lives.

Future releases include 'Kraven the Hunter', with Spider-Man also set to appear in more MCU projects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sony's 'Spider-Man' Universe movies in chronological order

Watch 'Venom' and 'Spider-Man' movies in order before 'Venom 3'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Oct 23, 202404:10 am

What's the story Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a separate cinematic universe from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), consists of several movies. This universe includes the Venom trilogy, Morbius, and Madame Web. While these movies belong to the same universe, their connections are not always obvious. Sony has also released three MCU movies starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Here's a guide on how to watch these movies in chronological order before Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on Friday.

Film #1

'Madame Web' (2024) kicks off the chronological order

The first film in the chronological order of Sony's Spider-Man Universe is this year's release Madame Web. Set mostly in the early 2000s, the film features Peter Parker's Uncle Ben and his mother Mary while they were still alive. The story revolves around Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), who grapples with her precognitive visions and fights against an evil billionaire named Ezekiel Sims. Webb is Uncle Ben's friend.

Film #2, #3

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017) and 'Venom' (2018)

The second movie in chronological order is Spider-Man: Homecoming, released in 2017. The film is Holland's first solo MCU movie, set after Captain America: Civil War. The plot follows Peter as he balances school responsibilities with his budding superhero career, culminating in a conflict with Adrian Toomes/The Vulture (Michael Keaton). The third movie is Venom, where Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock who becomes Venom while investigating the Life Foundation.

Film #4, #5

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

The fourth film in chronological order is Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Here, we see Peter dealing with being snapped out of existence for five years by Thanos and mourning Tony Stark's death. His class trip abroad is interrupted by Nick Fury's sudden appearance and a feud with Quentin Beck. The fifth film is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, where Hardy's Eddie returns to face off against Carnage (Woody Harrelson).

Film #6, #7

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021) and 'Morbius' (2022)

The sixth film in chronological order is Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The film deals with the fallout of Spidey's identity being leaked and features Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) involvement in casting a spell that goes awry. The seventh film is Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius who becomes a "living vampire" after being bitten and clashes with his adoptive brother Milo suffering from a similar blood disorder.

Film #8

'Venom: The Last Dance' (2024) concludes the order

The eighth and final film in chronological order is Venom: The Last Dance, which is set to hit theaters on Friday. Hardy's Eddie makes his third and possibly final appearance as he and the symbiote are hunted down by a ruthless military unit led by Chiwetel Ejiofor's character. Meanwhile, more members of the symbiote's kind arrive on Earth to call their siblings home. This film introduces the symbiote god Knull, a major development in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Upcoming releases

Future of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and upcoming films

The future of Sony's Spider-Man Universe remains uncertain, with Kraven the Hunter being the only confirmed upcoming Sony Marvel movie. The film, which releases on December 13, 2024, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff and Russell Crowe as his father Nikolai. Holland's Spider-Man is also set to appear in several more MCU projects including 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.