Summarize Simplifying... In short Subhash Ghai, a visionary filmmaker, is set to release his memoir, 'Karma's Child', on November 15.

The book will delve into his journey from a dreamer to a cinematic legend, highlighting his pioneering efforts in Bollywood, such as fighting video piracy and introducing audio CDs for film soundtracks.

The memoir, filled with humor, drama, and fascinating anecdotes, is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Karma's Child' releases on November 15

Subhash Ghai's 'Karma's Child': The untold story of Bollywood's visionary

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Oct 23, 202402:10 am

What's the story Subhash Ghai, the ultimate showman of Indian cinema, has written his memoir Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman. Co-written with journalist and author Suveen Sinha, the book reportedly chronicles Ghai's contribution to the Bollywood industry from the 1970s to the 1990s. It details how he successfully directed 15 films across the decades, including blockbusters like Kalicharan, Vidhaata, and Taal.

Visionary filmmaking

Ghai's innovative approach and influence on cinema

The memoir highlights Ghai's pioneering spirit as a filmmaker, evident in his knack for bringing together star-studded casts and introducing future Bollywood stars. His work includes fighting video piracy by bringing audiences back to theaters, leading the way in releasing film soundtracks on audio CDs, and taking Hindi cinema to the world. These not only defined an era in cinema but also set a benchmark for future filmmakers.

Cinematic legacy

Ghai's memoir explores his journey and influence

Ghai has also expanded his reach beyond direction with the founding of Whistling Woods International, India's premier film and creative arts institute. In Karma's Child, he provides an introspective glimpse into his journey from a dreamer to a cinematic legend. Ghai wrote about his love for the film industry, "What you hold in your hands is the story of how a young man came from nowhere...and carved his own path."

Anticipation builds

Co-author Sinha and HarperCollins expressed excitement for the memoir

Sinha shared his excitement to work with Ghai on the memoir, adding he personally admires Ghai's work. Udayan Mitra of HarperCollins highlighted the memoir's appeal, comparing its humor, drama, and fascinating anecdotes to the experience of watching a Subhash Ghai film. The excitement for Karma's Child is palpable, with its launch set for November 15 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai.