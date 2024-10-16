Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Rakul Preet Singh suffered a serious gym injury while attempting an 80kg deadlift, leading to a health scare on her birthday eve.

Despite the pain, she continued shooting for her film, worsening her condition.

After five days of recovery involving physiotherapy, muscle relaxants, and injections, she's on a slow and steady path to recovery. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rakul Preet Singh is currently shooting for 'DDPD 2'

Rakul Preet seriously injured in gym after 80kg deadlift attempt

By Tanvi Gupta 06:03 pm Oct 16, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently busy shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn, has reportedly sustained a serious back injury. Per reports, the incident happened during a workout session when she attempted a massive 80kg deadlift without a belt. This resulted in a back spasm that has left her bedridden for around a week now, media reports said.

Injury details

'Situation has been quite scary...'

A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times, "Rakul has been on bed rest for the last few days and the situation has been quite scary." "It all started on the morning of October 5 when Rakul was doing her workout," the insider added. Despite the pain, Singh continued shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 for two days in a row by taking muscle relaxants. This worsened her injury.

Health scare

Singh's condition worsened on her birthday eve

The source further revealed that after three days of bearing the pain, Singh approached physiotherapists for help. However, the pain would return after three-four hours of each session. On October 10, just an hour before her birthday party, she suffered a severe health scare. "The injury had resulted in an excruciating situation wherein her L4, L5, and S1 nerves got jammed."

Recovery process

Singh's health scare led to an eventful birthday

The source added, "Soon after her BP dropped, she broke into a sweat and she was made to sleep on the bed. It was quite an eventful birthday with muscle relaxants and injections given to her." "It's been five days now since she's recovering and it's a slow and steady process. Rakul is someone who always pushes her body. Instead of resting, she continued shooting which resulted in a drastic situation."