Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt shared her unique approach to preparing for her role in 'Jigra', which included learning basketball for a sequence that took six months.

She also spoke about the improvisational nature of the set and her experience working with co-star Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala.

Bala praised Bhatt's intense preparation and clarified that 'Jigra' is a tribute to several films, including 'Gumrah', 'Arjun', 'Ghayal', and 'Gupt'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' releases on October 11

Here's how Alia Bhatt prepared to play Satya in 'Jigra'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:41 pm Oct 07, 202406:41 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Jigra, recently opened up about how she prepared for the role of Satya. Speaking to Moneycontrol, she said that she "flowed with the script" and didn't do much prep since changes were often made on set during shooting. "Honestly, no prep for the film," she said. Jigra is slated for release on Friday, October 11.

On-set dynamics

Bhatt's improvisational approach and learning experience on set

Bhatt also went on to elaborate on her experience of working with co-star Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala. She said, "Vedang and I met for the first time, and we discussed just one scene. I think we discussed it for two minutes, and then we chatted about movies and stuff." "Vasan (director Vasan Bala) and I work like this. In this film, there was no dialect to be learned."

Role preparation

Bhatt's unique preparation for the 'Jigra' role

Bhatt also revealed that she had to learn basketball for a small sequence in Jigra, which took her six months. "I have to say the flow on the set was such that in the initial days, I was learning my lines and all, but later I left the paper as there was so much improvisation." "And things were changing. We sort of flowed with it and usme zyada maza hai for me personally because then the world is your oyster."

Director's praise

Director Bala praised Bhatt's intense internal preparation

Bala, however, praised Bhatt for her intense internal preparation for the role. He also spoke about comparisons between Jigra and Sridevi's 1993 hit film Gumrah, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. "Gumrah is one of my favorite films that I have seen... So yeah, it is also a jailbreak film in that sense." Bala further clarified Jigra is a tribute not just to Gumrah but also to other films like Arjun, Ghayal, and Gupt.