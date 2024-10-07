Here's how Alia Bhatt prepared to play Satya in 'Jigra'
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Jigra, recently opened up about how she prepared for the role of Satya. Speaking to Moneycontrol, she said that she "flowed with the script" and didn't do much prep since changes were often made on set during shooting. "Honestly, no prep for the film," she said. Jigra is slated for release on Friday, October 11.
Bhatt's improvisational approach and learning experience on set
Bhatt also went on to elaborate on her experience of working with co-star Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala. She said, "Vedang and I met for the first time, and we discussed just one scene. I think we discussed it for two minutes, and then we chatted about movies and stuff." "Vasan (director Vasan Bala) and I work like this. In this film, there was no dialect to be learned."
Bhatt's unique preparation for the 'Jigra' role
Bhatt also revealed that she had to learn basketball for a small sequence in Jigra, which took her six months. "I have to say the flow on the set was such that in the initial days, I was learning my lines and all, but later I left the paper as there was so much improvisation." "And things were changing. We sort of flowed with it and usme zyada maza hai for me personally because then the world is your oyster."
Director Bala praised Bhatt's intense internal preparation
Bala, however, praised Bhatt for her intense internal preparation for the role. He also spoke about comparisons between Jigra and Sridevi's 1993 hit film Gumrah, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. "Gumrah is one of my favorite films that I have seen... So yeah, it is also a jailbreak film in that sense." Bala further clarified Jigra is a tribute not just to Gumrah but also to other films like Arjun, Ghayal, and Gupt.