Taylor Swift has become the world's richest female musician, surpassing Rihanna, with a net worth of over $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Her wealth is primarily from her music, including tour earnings, royalties, and the value of her music library, making her the first artist to achieve billionaire status solely through music.

Swift, who is currently on her 'Eras Tour', recently endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency, sparking controversy with Donald Trump. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Taylor Swift is the new queen of wealth

Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna as world's richest female musician

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:35 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Pop icon Taylor Swift has officially dethroned Rihanna to become the world's richest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Swift's achievement puts her ahead of Rihanna, who has a net worth of $1.4 billion. The pop star is now only second to Jay-Z on the overall list of wealthiest musicians, who boasts a staggering net worth of $2.5 billion.

Swift's wealth breakdown: A closer look

Forbes has confirmed that $600 million of Swift's wealth comes from tour earnings and royalties, another $600 million from the value of her music library, and $125 million from real estate investments. Notably, she made a whopping $100 million in royalties from Spotify streaming alone in 2023. This surge was largely due to her 2022 album Midnights and her 2023 rerecording of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Swift's unique path to billionaire status

What makes Swift's journey to billionaire status special is that her wealth comes solely from her music. She is the only performer in history to achieve a 10-figure net worth solely through album sales and live performances. Swift first became a billionaire in October 2023, a major milestone in her already illustrious career.

Swift's 'Eras Tour' and political endorsement

Swift's Eras Tour is scheduled to end this year, having completed its European leg in August. The final leg will kick off in the United States on October 18, before concluding in Canada in early December. Recently, Swift endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House race, drawing ire from Donald Trump who claimed she would "pay a price" for it.