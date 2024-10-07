Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna as world's richest female musician
Pop icon Taylor Swift has officially dethroned Rihanna to become the world's richest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Swift's achievement puts her ahead of Rihanna, who has a net worth of $1.4 billion. The pop star is now only second to Jay-Z on the overall list of wealthiest musicians, who boasts a staggering net worth of $2.5 billion.
Swift's wealth breakdown: A closer look
Forbes has confirmed that $600 million of Swift's wealth comes from tour earnings and royalties, another $600 million from the value of her music library, and $125 million from real estate investments. Notably, she made a whopping $100 million in royalties from Spotify streaming alone in 2023. This surge was largely due to her 2022 album Midnights and her 2023 rerecording of 1989 (Taylor's Version).
Swift's unique path to billionaire status
What makes Swift's journey to billionaire status special is that her wealth comes solely from her music. She is the only performer in history to achieve a 10-figure net worth solely through album sales and live performances. Swift first became a billionaire in October 2023, a major milestone in her already illustrious career.
Swift's 'Eras Tour' and political endorsement
Swift's Eras Tour is scheduled to end this year, having completed its European leg in August. The final leg will kick off in the United States on October 18, before concluding in Canada in early December. Recently, Swift endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House race, drawing ire from Donald Trump who claimed she would "pay a price" for it.