What's the story In a major change, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has announced that it will not be hosting pre-release screenings for its upcoming films anymore. Per India Today, the decision was announced in a statement signed by Johar and co-founder Apoorva Mehta. The letter started by thanking the media for their constant support over the years, saying their faith has been a huge part of Dharma's journey.

The statement further read, "As we continue to evolve, we find ourselves at a juncture where we must adapt and innovate our approach. After much deliberation, we've unanimously decided to forgo pre-release screenings for our upcoming films." "This decision has been difficult to make, however, we believe it's a necessary step in ensuring that every viewer, including our friends in the media, witness our stories as they were meant to be experienced."

However, even though they have stopped pre-release screenings, Dharma Productions has promised to hold press screenings on the release day of every film. The statement read, "Having said that, we understand the importance of timely reviews and the role they play in the success of our films." "Therefore, we are pleased to announce that we will be hosting press screenings in the first half of the release day for each of our movies."

Dharma Productions ended the note by thanking the media: "We value the relationship built with each one of you over the years and look forward to your continued cooperation." The production house's next release is Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra, slated for October 11 release. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the movie also stars Vedang Raina as Ankur who has been wrongfully imprisoned. This sets the stage for Bhatt's character Satya's relentless mission to save her brother at any cost.