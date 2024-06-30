In brief Simplifying... In brief A UK-based professor, Reddy, is under investigation for allegedly inciting religious violence in Manipur, India, and possibly having links with anti-national elements.

Professor accused of inciting ethnic violence

FIR filed against UK-based professor for inciting violence in Manipur

What's the story Uday Reddy, a Computer Science professor of Indian origin at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, has been accused of inciting ethnic violence in Manipur through his online activities. A local citizen filed an FIR in Imphal alleging that Reddy has been working online to incite religious tensions in Manipur. "The accused person deliberately with malicious intention insulted the Meitei's religious beliefs and promoted enmity between the Meiteis and other communities on religious ground," the complainant said.

The Meitei community, based in the Imphal valley, is predominantly Hindu, while the tribals in the hills are mostly Christian. Both sides have a long history of violent clashes and deep-seated ethnic tensions for different reasons, including religion. When the violence erupted, it didn't help that the two rivals practiced different faiths, with both sides targeting each other's places of worship. Within just 36 hours into the violence, at least 249 churches were destroyed, the Archbishop of Imphal had claimed.

US's report on religious freedom in India

Last week, the United States, in its 2023 report on religious freedom, also raised concerns over places of worship being destroyed in India. It said that during the violence, Hindu and Christian places of worship were destroyed, but because religion and ethnicity were closely linked in this clash, it was difficult to categorize specific acts of violence as being solely based on religious identity. "But there were some reports of Meitei Hindus attacking churches that served Meitei Christians," it said.

FIR details Reddy's alleged anti-national activities

In addition to instigating violence using religion, Reddy has been instructing people in Manipur on how to create trouble against law enforcement personnel, the complainant told the police. The complainant suspects that he may be linked with Khalistani elements in Canada. The FIR further states that such activities are anti-national, challenging India's integrity and sovereignty, and should be dealt with under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Investigation into Reddy's links and activities requested

"As there is a high possibility of the accused being linked with Khalistanis in Canada... and with narco-terrorist groups... the call records of the accused, financial activities... may kindly be investigated," the FIR said. The complainant further urged Indian authorities to contact Reddy's workplace about his alleged criminal acts committed against India and to issue a lookout circular (LOC) to monitor his entry and exit points in India.

Case emerges amidst social media narrative battle

While the FIR against Reddy was filed only recently, various posts on X suggest that he has been spreading alleged misformation shortly after the clashes between the Meiteis and tribals erupted in May 2023. To prevent the spread of propaganda, the Manipur government shut down the internet from May to December amidst ethnic clashes. On December 1, the Manipur High Court told the state government that the ban cannot continue as it violated the right to free speech.