The officer, identified as Moirangthem Amit Singh, was allegedly abducted by Arambai Tenggol

Manipur commandos stage 'arms down' protest after abduction of officer

By Chanshimla Varah 06:58 pm Feb 28, 202406:58 pm

What's the story Imphal West Police Commando personnel staged a "guns down" protest on Wednesday after armed miscreants allegedly abducted an additional superintendent of police from his home in Imphal East District, Manipur. The officer, identified as Moirangthem Amit Singh, was allegedly abducted by Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei organization, along with one of his security escorts, on Tuesday night. They were later rescued after swift action by cops and security forces.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Ten months have passed since ethnic violence in Manipur erupted, with the gulf between two major ethnic groups—Meteis and Kukis—growing wider than ever. Over 200 people have been killed as a result of the ethnic conflict, and over 50,000 have been displaced. As the state administration grapples to restore law and order, underground militant groups such as the Arambai Tenggol are gaining both support and power.

Manipur Police commandos lay down arms in protest

Abduction details

Over 200 militants involved in the abduction

Over 200 armed individuals stormed Singh's home, damaging property and firing shots at the state police before abducting him and his guard. M Kulla Singh, the officer's father, said, "We tried to talk to the armed men after they entered, but all of a sudden they started firing at the vehicles and properties." Two men and a 62-year-old woman were also injured during the gunfight and taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

Reason for abduction

Officer had arrested 6 members of Arambai Tenggol

The militant group attacked Singh after he arrested six members of Arambai Tenggol for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft, PTI reported. Following the arrests, a group of Meira Paibis (Meitei women group) also protested and blocked roads, demanding their release. On Wednesday, the police in Imphal condemned the attack, saying, "No commandos will perform duty from today." An anonymous official said they were unhappy with the state government for not allowing them more freedom to handle armed criminals.

Action taken

4 columns of the central paramilitary force deployed

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in connection with the abduction of the additional police superintendent (Operations). However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled government has requested assistance from the Indian Army and deployed four columns of the central paramilitary force Assam Rifles around the area where the incident occurred. A case has also been registered in this regard, and an investigation is underway.

Arambai Tenggol

Arambai Tenggol's involvement in ethnic violence

Arambai Tenggol has been accused of committing violence against tribals in Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3 last year. The group's members have been charged with murder, attacks on security forces, extortion, and arson. Kuki groups claim that Arambai Tenggol has political support. In January, the group summoned 38 lawmakers and other Meitei politicians to pledge to protect "Manipur's integrity." Three MLAs were also assaulted by Arambai Tenggol cadres and forced to take the oath.

