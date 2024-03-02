Next Article

After Mizoram, Nagaland oppose fencing of India-Myanmar border

What's the story The Nagaland Assembly passed a resolution on Friday urging the Indian government to reconsider its decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR). This move came after the Mizoram Assembly passed a similar resolution a few days ago. The FMR, which was established in 2018, allows people living on both sides of the border to travel 16 kilometers into each other's territory without a visa. The FMR has been in place since the 1970s.

Why does this story matter?

Four Indian states, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, share a 1,643-kilometer international border with Myanmar. Of this, Nagaland shares a 215-kilometer border with Myanmar. The decision to do away with the FRM would affect thousands of indigenous Nagas, who were forcibly tied up with the Burma Union when colonial Britain abruptly drew the boundaries in 1826. Like Nagaland, Mizoram shares a 510-kilometer border with Myanmar's Chin state. The Mizos also share ethnic ties with the Chin people.

Nagaland's concerns over border fencing

The resolution was introduced in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton. He argued that the central government's decision would severely disrupt the longstanding historical, social, tribal, and economic connections of the Naga people living on both sides of the border. "These measures will cause immense hardship and inconvenience, and also agony to the Naga people living in the Indo-Myanmar border...people have to cross the international border on a daily basis for their normal cultivation activities," the resolution stated.

One-third of indigenous Nagas live in Myanmar

The Nagas are opposed to the FMR because around one-third of its people were placed in Myanmar when the border was drawn. The Naga tribes in Myanmar include Konyak, Tangshang, Kaishàn, Khianmiungan, Makuri, and Tangkhuls, among other smaller cognate tribes. Now, given the prevailing turbulent situation in Myanmar, these Nagas living west of the Chindwin River or Sagaing Division are faced with a critical juncture—either to join the democracy protests or remain with Hobson's Choice under Junta authority.

Myanmar civilians fleeing to northeastern states

Since the Myanmar military's February 2021 coup d'état, more than 50,000 civilians have fled across the border from Myanmar's Chin State and Sagaing Region to India's northeast, particularly Mizoram. Meanwhile, some 5,000-6,000 Nagas from Myanmar are reported to be living in Nagaland state. In Manipur, the N Biren Singh government has raised concerns over reports of illegal immigrants entering the state. Manipur CM Singh claimed that Myanmar immigrants are to blame for deforestation, poppy cultivation, and the state's drug problem.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on FMR suspension

On February 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the "immediate suspension" of the FMR to ensure India's internal security and maintain the demographic structure of northeastern states bordering Myanmar. He said that securing India's borders was a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Ministry of Home Affairs had recommended suspending the FMR. With the FRM now in place, those caught illegally entering India face deportation.